Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. 553,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

