Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,899. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.