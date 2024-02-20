Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.82. 165,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,682. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

