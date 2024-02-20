Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 78.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100,607 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 71,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

ADP stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

