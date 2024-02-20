Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,921,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,769,797. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

