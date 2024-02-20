Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 247,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,427 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

