Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

