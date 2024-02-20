Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,727 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.69. 217,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

