Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. 75,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

