Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RF
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
Regions Financial Price Performance
RF opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.