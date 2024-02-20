Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP William L. Hutton Sells 1,588 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RGA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.58. The company had a trading volume of 134,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

