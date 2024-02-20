Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $322.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

