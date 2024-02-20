Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80

Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TRIG opened at GBX 96.49 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.05 and a beta of 0.11. Renewables Infrastructure Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.67 ($1.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Grp in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

