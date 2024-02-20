Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $169.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

