Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.27

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.27 and last traded at $180.92, with a volume of 130433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

