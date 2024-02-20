Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Informatica Corp’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Corp (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Informatica in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get Informatica alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.69. 1,093,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,056. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Corporation is an independent provider of enterprise data integration software and services. The Company’s product portfolio centers on data offers a range of solutions, both on-premise and in the cloud, for data integration, data quality, big data, master data management, data security, data exchange and data preparation, among others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.