Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trisura Group (TSU)

2/12/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE TSU traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.70. 30,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,725. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

