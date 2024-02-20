Reviewing CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURIW) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURIW – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CuriosityStream and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $56.61 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.11 $28.03 million ($0.10) -8.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than CuriosityStream.

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CuriosityStream and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,699.91%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than CuriosityStream.

Summary

Scienjoy beats CuriosityStream on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

