Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. 49,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,218. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

