Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.38. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 96,680 shares traded.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

