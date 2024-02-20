Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,022.22 ($75.83).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,337 ($67.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,277 ($79.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,561.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,273.01.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

