River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 8,792 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $149.71. 1,788,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,539. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

