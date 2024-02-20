River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,498 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 2.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $2,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 821,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 161,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $60,650,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 3,101,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

