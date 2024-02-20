River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 1,251,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

