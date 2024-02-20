River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Hayward worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 241,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,736. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

