River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Criteo worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Criteo Stock Up 0.1 %

Criteo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 157,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

