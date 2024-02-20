River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.50 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

eBay stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 2,441,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

