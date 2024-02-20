River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises 1.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. 327,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.