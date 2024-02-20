River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $4.49 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 223,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. Kenvue comprises 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 6,666,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,008,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.