River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of KLA by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $11.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $650.04. The company had a trading volume of 611,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $677.47.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.