River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

