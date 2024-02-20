River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 4,996 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,278. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.