River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 6,290 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.67.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD traded down $7.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.26. 128,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,224. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.73. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $403.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

