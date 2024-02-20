River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 6,360 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,942,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 611,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 150,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $9.51 on Tuesday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,566,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,014,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

