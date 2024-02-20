River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

