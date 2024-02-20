River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 888 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

NFLX stock traded down $12.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.09. 1,676,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,223. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.04.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.