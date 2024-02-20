River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.72. 164,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

