River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286,034 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

