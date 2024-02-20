River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,535. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

