River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,696. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.