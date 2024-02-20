River Road Asset Management LLC Has $19.27 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,402 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

