River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,354 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 145.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. 34,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

