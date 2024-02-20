River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

NVR stock traded up $29.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7,419.82. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,456. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6,435.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,204 shares of company stock valued at $50,800,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.