River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 285,364 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 68.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285,364 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in RB Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in RB Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in RB Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

