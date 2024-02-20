River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

