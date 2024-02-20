River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 221,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,887. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.