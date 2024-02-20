River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,140. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

