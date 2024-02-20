River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.88% of Ituran Location and Control worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 194.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 66,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $29,262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $390,000.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

