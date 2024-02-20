Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Robert Half has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE RHI opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,739,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

