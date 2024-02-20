Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

