Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance
DNB opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dun & Bradstreet
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.